$0.97 EPS Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,291,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60. Oracle has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.