$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,254,257 shares of company stock worth $1,244,510,235 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after buying an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.44. The company had a trading volume of 87,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,133. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion and a PE ratio of -22.54.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

