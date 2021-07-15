$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Insperity posted sales of $993.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock worth $6,183,491. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Insperity by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.71. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

