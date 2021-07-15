$1.11 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. MSA Safety also reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,891. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

