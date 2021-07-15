$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Equifax reported sales of $982.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.10. 6,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $248.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

