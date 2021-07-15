$1.39 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.43. Crane posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.70. Crane has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.