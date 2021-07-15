$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Hess reported sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HES traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

