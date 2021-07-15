10,000 Shares in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Trecora Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,263,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Trecora Resources by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,064,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 235,192 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 948,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 312,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 785,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TREC opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.72. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

