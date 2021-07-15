1,000,000 Shares in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $597,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EJFAU stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.