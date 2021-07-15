$116.15 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report $116.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.00 million and the highest is $122.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $459.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.65 million to $485.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $467.52 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $490.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 3,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.