$129.84 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report $129.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $123.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $526.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.33 million to $545.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $555.05 million, with estimates ranging from $522.47 million to $596.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of HR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 388,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

