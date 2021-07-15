137,000 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $12,883,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $9,932,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,233,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,468,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.