14,143 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Purchased by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TARS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $2,721,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 587,304 shares of company stock valued at $17,571,956. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,300. The firm has a market cap of $527.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.21. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.