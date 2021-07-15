144,670 Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,295,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,045,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $24,110,000.

Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

