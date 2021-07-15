150,000 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,824,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Jabil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Jabil by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Jabil by 876.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 44,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,298,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,352 shares of company stock worth $5,284,648. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

