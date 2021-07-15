150,000 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

