$155.39 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post $155.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.60 million and the highest is $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $571.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.61 million to $598.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $501.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.81 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.41. 2,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,806. The firm has a market cap of $354.96 million, a PE ratio of 270.80 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.55. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

