1,635,641 Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Purchased by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,635,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,000. Extended Stay America comprises about 1.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1,446.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAY stock remained flat at $$20.46 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

