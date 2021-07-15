17,244 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth $1,038,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth $729,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth $3,910,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth $199,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LEGO opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

