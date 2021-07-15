$19.75 Million in Sales Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce sales of $19.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full-year sales of $114.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $180.75 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triterras.

TRIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

TRIT stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 4,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,852. Triterras has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.13.

Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

