$190.06 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post sales of $190.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $190.12 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $59.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 222.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,039. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.38.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.