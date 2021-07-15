$191.29 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $191.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $192.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.72 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $178.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $769.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $778.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $805.13 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

HTA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,936. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.