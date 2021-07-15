194,771 Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) Acquired by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.45% of RMG Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of RMGB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,171. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $14.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.