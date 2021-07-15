1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $5,597.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.95 or 0.00852166 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

