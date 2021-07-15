$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $11.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.28 to $11.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.42 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

QRVO traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,291. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

