$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $2.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 288,022 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.