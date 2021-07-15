$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report sales of $2.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

In other news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 761,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 288,022 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

