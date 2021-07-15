$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $10.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 39,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $1,932,480.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,352. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,328,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after buying an additional 217,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $131,011,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $129,303,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.85. 1,964,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

