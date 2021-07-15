$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $12.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $13.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 52,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,660,645.38. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,184 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 200,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,541. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

