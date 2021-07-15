20,000 Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLAMU. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter valued at about $9,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter valued at about $8,001,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter valued at about $7,556,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Slam during the first quarter valued at about $5,962,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SLAMU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

