$201.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $201.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.30 million and the highest is $210.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $198.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $832.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $864.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $888.72 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $937.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

Several research firms have commented on HPP. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 550,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,787. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.35. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

