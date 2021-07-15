20,600 Shares in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,950,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,477,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,746,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WALDU opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

