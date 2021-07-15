2,077 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after buying an additional 250,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after buying an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $198,675.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,500 shares of company stock worth $21,705,415 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.