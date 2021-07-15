24,400 Shares in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $503,000.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

LWACU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.