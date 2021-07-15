260,862 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 260,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TUP. Citigroup raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

