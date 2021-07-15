29,907 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 23.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $233,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.30. 159,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354,047. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.