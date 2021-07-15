$302.38 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $302.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $304.70 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $266.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,739 shares of company stock worth $3,115,746. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

