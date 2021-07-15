352,200 Shares in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITHXU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,451,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,018,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,506,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHXU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 305,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,858. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

