3,657 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.62, for a total value of $320,775.00. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $900,323. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $256.69 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.