4,000 Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Purchased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MT. KeyCorp increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

MT opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

