4,000 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 281,002 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 460,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 104,665 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 357.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.26. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.