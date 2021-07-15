40,000 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

EDU opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

