40,628 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,507,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.