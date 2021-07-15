$41.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to announce $41.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.94 billion to $41.53 billion. Cigna posted sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $166.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $176.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

Shares of CI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.