453,889 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Bought by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 453,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $11,110,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 98,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,372. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

