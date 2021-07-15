$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the highest is $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $22.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after buying an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.95. 85,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,230. McDonald’s has a one year low of $189.88 and a one year high of $239.05. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

