500,150 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of CleanSpark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 22,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 76,023.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,507. The company has a market cap of $482.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

