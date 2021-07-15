51,575 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 82,263 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000.

PMX stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

