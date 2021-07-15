$547.82 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $547.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $550.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.78. 70,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,469. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,483 shares of company stock worth $28,144,424. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

