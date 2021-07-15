6,064 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $167,649,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery by 765.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.