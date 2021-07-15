$704.57 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $704.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $706.80 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

HRC stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.56. 305,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,094. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,118,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $30,920,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

